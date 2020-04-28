Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Pauline Aspinall. View Sign Service Information Edward L Raisley Funeral Home 387 Main St. Prospect , PA 16052 (724)-865-2442 Send Flowers Obituary

Anna Pauline Gallagher Aspinall, 101, of Portersville peacefully passed away with her family by her side at Concordia of Cabot on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Born Jan. 29, 1919, in Rose Point, Lawrence County, she was the daughter of the late William Chalmers and Anna Margaret Wagner Gallagher.

In the late 1930s, she was a waitress at the former Prior's Truck Stop in Portersville, where she met her husband of 63 years. She then became a homemaker.

Her greatest love was her family, and she was always looking forward to family reunions. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially watching and feeding the birds and hiking at McConnells Mill with her grandchildren.

Her hobbies were crossword puzzles, and playing board games and dominoes with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela K. Aspinall of Portersville; her daughter-in-law, Beverly Aspinall of Uniontown; her sister-in-law, Sara Lee Hallstein of Grove City; her granddaughters, Debra (Shawn) Soltis of Belle Vernon, and Michele (Jim) Swink of Acme; her granddaughter-in-law, Terri Aspinall Isacco of Butler; her niece, Cindy DeVore; her nephews, the Gallagher boys; eight great-grandchildren, Wes (Tonya) Aspinall, Erin (Travis) Bellis, Shannon Thompson, Jake Swink, Brian Soltis, Jesse (Kelsie) Swink, Nicholas Soltis and Kaitlyn Soltis; six great-great-grandchildren, Kira Bellis, Tyler Aspinall, Andrew Aspinall, Brady Bellis, Charley Thompson and Brooks Thompson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other living family members she loved dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Linn Aspinall, whom she married on April 16, 1938, and who passed away on July 2, 2011; her son, William Aspinall, who passed away on Jan. 4, 2008; her grandson, David Aspinall, who passed away on July 10, 2017; four brothers, Walter, Roy (Wesley), William and Warren Gallagher; and her sister, Betty Weisz.

ASPINALL - Private services for Anna Pauline Gallagher Aspinall, who died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, were held Saturday with interment at Rose Point Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Portersville Food Pantry, P.O. Box 102, Portersville, PA 16051.

Please visit



