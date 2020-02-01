Anna V. Farinelli, 93, of Prospect died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Lowrie House in Butler.
She was born April 8, 1926, in Prospect and was the daughter of Ira D. and Marie Davison McKinnis.
Anna retired in 1979 after 17 years of service as the first cafeteria manager for Prospect Elementary School, now known as Moraine Elementary.
She was a life member of Presbyterian Church of Prospect, where she was a financial secretary for over 40 years.
She was a charter member of the Mount Chestnut Senior Citizens Center and volunteered as the drink lady and cashier for the Prospect Volunteer Firemen's eat stand at the Big Butler Fair for many years.
Anna also assisted with editions of Prospect Memories by indexing and preparing the manuscripts for printing.
She enjoyed puzzles, reading, word find books and crocheting mittens for needy children.
Survivors include one daughter, Judith (Richard) McCandless of Butler; one son, Tommy (Cathy) Farinelli of Pasadena, Md.; six grandchildren, Melissa McCandless, Jason (Miyuki) Farinelli, Megan (Kevin) Leitem, John (Melissa) Farinelli, Justin Farinelli and Jordan Farinelli; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.
She was preceded by her husband, Carl P. Farinelli, whom she married Nov. 5, 1947, and who died July 12, 1991; one brother; and three sisters.
FARINELLI - Visitation for Anna V. Farinelli, who died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Jay Bryan Funeral Home, 443 Main Street, Prospect.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Presbyterian Church of Prospect with the Rev. Deb Crusan officiating.
Burial will be in Greenlawn Burial Estates and Mausoleum in Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Presbyterian Church of Prospect.
Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020