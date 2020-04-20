Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annabelle Louise McKinnis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Annabelle Louise McGarvey McKinnis, 92, of Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot, formerly of Chicora, went to be with the Lord, early Saturday afternoon, April 18, 2020, at Concordia.

Annabelle was born in Millerstown, now Chicora, on Nov. 14, 1927. She was the daughter of the late Harold Robert and Dorothy Moore McGarvey. Mrs. McKinnis was a 1946 graduate of Fairview Township-Karns City High School. In her earlier years, Annabelle worked at the Spade Shirt Factory in Butler.

Annabelle was married to James Gordon McKinnis on July 30, 1949, in Evans City by the Rev. C.L. Bash. Following her marriage, Annabelle embraced her role as a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and canning. She epitomized the virtues found in Proverbs 31, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mr. McKinnis passed away on Feb. 17, 1983.

Annabelle was a member of the former St. John's Reformed Church in Chicora, and was a Cradle Roll Coordinator for many years. Mrs. McKinnis later attended the Chicora Alliance Church. She had been a resident at Concordia Lutheran Ministries for 13 years, and volunteered in many activities there.

Surviving are five children, Marlene (David) Sedwick of Mobile, Ala., Ronald (Karen) McKinnis of Lancaster, John F. (Susan) McKinnis of Butler, Robert (Melinda) McKinnis of Mars and Kenneth (Laurie) McKinnis of Valencia; 11 grandchildren, Lisa (Michael) Smith of Knoxville, Tenn., Julie (Rob) Cook of Muncie, Ind., Laurie (Kendal) McCann of Mobile, Ala., Michelle Ward of Lancaster, Jeremy ( Jessica) McKinnis of Fayetteville, N.Y., Eric (Kasey) McKinnis of Butler, Kimberly McKinnis of Sunnyvale, Calif., Daniel (Mandy) McKinnis of Johnstown, Christopher McKinnis of Cranberry Township, Courtney McKinnis of Robinson Township, and Brianna McKinnis of Valencia; 19 great-grandchildren, Zara Ward, Anandra Ward, Jenny Ward, Katy Ward, Rexi Ward, Anni Ward, Nori Ward, Jacob (Sarah) McKinnis, Joshua McKinnis, Julia McKinnis, Jade McKinnis, Morgan McKinnis, Taylor McKinnis, Kaitlyn McKinnis, Caleb McKinnis, Isaac McKinnis, Adelynn McCann, Samuel McCann and Mykah Cook; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn (Frank) Bingham of Allentown and Gladys (Paul) Rettig of Butler; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, Annabelle was preceded in death by a brother, Victor McGarvey; two sisters, Alene Larkin and Eleanor Smith; and an infant great-granddaughter, Hope Angelica McKinnis; as well as a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Annabelle was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Annabelle's family would like to thank the wonderful staff and caregivers at Concordia and Hospice for their loving support and care.

MCKINNIS - Following a private visitation and committal service for Annabelle Louise McGarvey McKinnis, who died Saturday, April 18, 2020, officiated by the Rev. Mark Wallace, pastor of the Chicora Alliance Church, interment will take place at St. John's Reformed Church Cemetery in Chicora.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.

Memorial contributions in Mrs. McKinnis' name may be made to Concordia Lutheran Ministries, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, Pa., 16023, or the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15222.

For more information or to send a condolence, please visit



Annabelle Louise McGarvey McKinnis, 92, of Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot, formerly of Chicora, went to be with the Lord, early Saturday afternoon, April 18, 2020, at Concordia.Annabelle was born in Millerstown, now Chicora, on Nov. 14, 1927. She was the daughter of the late Harold Robert and Dorothy Moore McGarvey. Mrs. McKinnis was a 1946 graduate of Fairview Township-Karns City High School. In her earlier years, Annabelle worked at the Spade Shirt Factory in Butler.Annabelle was married to James Gordon McKinnis on July 30, 1949, in Evans City by the Rev. C.L. Bash. Following her marriage, Annabelle embraced her role as a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and canning. She epitomized the virtues found in Proverbs 31, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mr. McKinnis passed away on Feb. 17, 1983.Annabelle was a member of the former St. John's Reformed Church in Chicora, and was a Cradle Roll Coordinator for many years. Mrs. McKinnis later attended the Chicora Alliance Church. She had been a resident at Concordia Lutheran Ministries for 13 years, and volunteered in many activities there.Surviving are five children, Marlene (David) Sedwick of Mobile, Ala., Ronald (Karen) McKinnis of Lancaster, John F. (Susan) McKinnis of Butler, Robert (Melinda) McKinnis of Mars and Kenneth (Laurie) McKinnis of Valencia; 11 grandchildren, Lisa (Michael) Smith of Knoxville, Tenn., Julie (Rob) Cook of Muncie, Ind., Laurie (Kendal) McCann of Mobile, Ala., Michelle Ward of Lancaster, Jeremy ( Jessica) McKinnis of Fayetteville, N.Y., Eric (Kasey) McKinnis of Butler, Kimberly McKinnis of Sunnyvale, Calif., Daniel (Mandy) McKinnis of Johnstown, Christopher McKinnis of Cranberry Township, Courtney McKinnis of Robinson Township, and Brianna McKinnis of Valencia; 19 great-grandchildren, Zara Ward, Anandra Ward, Jenny Ward, Katy Ward, Rexi Ward, Anni Ward, Nori Ward, Jacob (Sarah) McKinnis, Joshua McKinnis, Julia McKinnis, Jade McKinnis, Morgan McKinnis, Taylor McKinnis, Kaitlyn McKinnis, Caleb McKinnis, Isaac McKinnis, Adelynn McCann, Samuel McCann and Mykah Cook; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn (Frank) Bingham of Allentown and Gladys (Paul) Rettig of Butler; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.In addition to her parents and husband, Annabelle was preceded in death by a brother, Victor McGarvey; two sisters, Alene Larkin and Eleanor Smith; and an infant great-granddaughter, Hope Angelica McKinnis; as well as a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Annabelle was the last surviving member of her immediate family.Annabelle's family would like to thank the wonderful staff and caregivers at Concordia and Hospice for their loving support and care.MCKINNIS - Following a private visitation and committal service for Annabelle Louise McGarvey McKinnis, who died Saturday, April 18, 2020, officiated by the Rev. Mark Wallace, pastor of the Chicora Alliance Church, interment will take place at St. John's Reformed Church Cemetery in Chicora.Arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.Memorial contributions in Mrs. McKinnis' name may be made to Concordia Lutheran Ministries, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, Pa., 16023, or the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15222.For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.