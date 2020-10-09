1/1
Annabelle M. Soose
1932 - 2020
Annabelle M. Soose, 88, of Butler passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital following a short illness.

Annabelle was born Sept. 30, 1932, in Clay Township, Butler County. She was the daughter of the late Earl D. Webb and the late Laura S. Thompson Webb.

Annabelle was a member of the Muddy Creek Presbyterian Church.

She had been employed for over 45 years at Butler Memorial Hospital as director of housekeeping and laundry.

Annabelle was the center of her family and will be greatly missed as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend.

Annabelle is survived by her husband, Gerald E. "Joe" Soose, whom she married July 9, 1965; one daughter, Crystal Dee Soose of Butler; three grandsons, Jerad C. (Gabrielle) Soose I, Joseph D. (Stephanie) Walker and Matthew J. Walker; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Earl "Bud" (Jean) Webb of Butler; and many nieces and nephews.

As she is welcomed by the Lord, she will be reunited with her parents, and her sister, Corrine Gamble.

SOOSE - The family of Annabelle M. Soose, who died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.

Private burial and services will be held Monday in Greenlawn Burial Estates with her pastor, Matt Kail.

For the safety of family and friends and in accordance with COVID-19 state guidelines, visitors are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 9, 2020.
