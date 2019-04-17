Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AnnaMae Ziegler. View Sign

AnnaMae Ziegler, 81, of Evans City passed away early Tuesday morning at her residence.

Born Nov. 6, 1937, in Clear-field, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Willard T. and Luella Dixon Maines.

She had previously worked at nursing homes and the former Homestead Restaurant, but most of all, she enjoyed staying at home raising her children and spending time with her grandchildren.

She liked to plant flowers and enjoyed tending to her flower gardens.

She is survived by her husband, William A. Ziegler Jr.; her children, Tammy L. (Barry, Jr.) Rider of Evans City, Kim A. Ziegler of Chicora, William A. (Bonnie) Ziegler III of Butler, Denise D. (Thomas, Jr.) Brenneman of Slippery Rock, Stacey R. (Samuel, Jr.) Hinds of Boyers, and Kevin S. Ziegler of Evans City; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 11 siblings.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kem Ziegler, who passed away in February of 2016; and her brother, Willard "Uncle Butch" T. Maines Jr., who passed away in February of this year.

ZIEGLER - Cremation services for AnnaMae Ziegler, who died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, have been provided by Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.

Interment will take place in Mount Nebo Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

