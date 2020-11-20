1/
Anne Allmann
Anne Allmann, 80, of Zelienople passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, while under the care of Allegheny General Hospital.

Born July 29, 1940, in Ball City, Neb., she was the daughter of the late James L. Williams and Maxine Garrett Williams.

Anne originally founded the Lutheran Home Preschool in Zelienople 53 years ago.

She was a member of the Zelienople American Legion Auxiliary, the New Brighton Eagles and the Unionville American Legion Auxiliary. She also carried the banner for the Resurrection Band for several years.

Anne loved animals, and especially enjoyed watching the eagle nests online. Above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Anne will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 59 years, Donald "Pete" Allmann, whom she married on Aug. 19, 1961; her children, Donald Lee Allmann of Newport, Pa., and James "Jamie" Allmann of Harmony; her sister, Jo Ellen Williams Polzein of Lincoln, Neb.; and five grandchildren.

ALLMANN - Friends of Anne Allmann, who died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Anne will be laid to rest at Pinewood Memorial Gardens in Cranberry Township.

Memorial donations may be made in her honor to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home
324 E. Grandview Ave
Zelienople, PA 16063
724-452-8005
