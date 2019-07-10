Anne Bennis Zacherl, 92, of Slippery Rock died Saturday at Concordia at Cabot, following a brief illness.

She was born Feb. 23, 1927, in Spokane, Wash., to Paul Daniel Bennis and Catherine G. Clark Bennis.

Anne graduated from Seton Hill College in 1948.

She married Wilfrid A. Zacherl on Sept. 10, 1949, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 2, 2011.

Anne was a homemaker and a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Slippery Rock, where she was a member emeritus of the Christian Mothers of St. Peter.

She is survived by four sons, Edward P. (Kathleen) Zacherl of Fullerton, Calif., Daniel F. (Carol) Zacherl of Slippery Rock, Michael B. (Robin) Zacherl of Pittsburgh, and William R. (Robin) Zacherl of Woodstock, Ga.; two daughters, Kathryn A. (Michael) Brown of Canton, Ga., and Jule M. (Gary) Oshiro of Buena Park, Calif.; a Rotary Youth Exchange daughter, Cheryl McFarlane (Frank) Alton of Pretoria, South Africa; and 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jule Marie Dereume.

ZACHERL - A memorial Mass for Anne Bennis Zacherl, who died Saturday, July 6, 2019, will be given at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 670 S. Main St., Slippery Rock, with the Rev. Stephen Neff presiding.

Interment will be in St. Anthony Cemetery, Harrisville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Smith Funeral Home, Slippery Rock.



