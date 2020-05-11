Anne Elizabeth Boben, 59, of Butler, passed away Friday morning, May 8, 2020, in the comfort of her home following a courageous three-year battle with cancer.
She was born Jan. 26, 1961, in Butler, and was a daughter of John J. Chiprean Jr. and Jacquelyn (Shultz) Chiprean.
Anne was a graduate of Butler High School and attended Edinboro University. She worked for the Butler Area School District as a secretary for Emily Brittain Elementary School and McQuistion Elementary School. Previously, she worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Timothy Spina in Butler.
She was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Butler, where she played handbells and sang in the choir.
Anne adored working with the children at the schools she worked at and, when she was younger, enjoyed playing saxophone in her father's dance band. She was a devoted wife and mother, and liked traveling to visit her sons, seeing and spending time with her myriad of close friends and family, and caring for her dog, Oreo.
Surviving is her husband, Joseph M. Boben, whom she married July 18, 1987; her sons, Joe Boben and Evan Boben (Becky Zdilla); her parents, Jack and Jackie Chiprean; a sister, Cathy (Jan) McDonald; two brothers, Robert (Tracy) Chiprean and David (Michele) Chiprean; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harry and Helen Boben; her brother-in-law, Harry Boben; her sister-in-law, Paula (Tom) Horne; and several nieces and nephews.
BOBEN - Due to the current situation caused by the pandemic, private services and burial for Anne Elizabeth Boben, who died Friday, May 8, 2020, will be held for her family.
A public memorial service will be held and announced at a later time.
Arrangements by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Donations may be made to St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler, Pa., 16001, or to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15205.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 11, 2020.