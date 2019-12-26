Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Mary Lytle. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

In the early morning hours of Dec. 22, 2019, Anne Mary Lytle, of Renfrew, joined her Lord to celebrate a miraculous Christmas in Heaven. She had spent 87 years earning her wings and as those she loved slept, Heaven's choir received its newest member.

Anne was born March 20, 1932, the daughter of Ralph and Ruth Correll. She grew up in Jenkintown, Pa., with her parents and sisters, Connie and Barbara.

After she graduated high school, she attended Millersville University and graduated with a degree in elementary education.

Anne had a love for the beach, Scrabble, reading, going to church, gardening, bowling and golfing.

She utilized her degree in education by substitute teaching to ensure that she was always available for her children and spent as much time as she could volunteering with the Boy and Girl Scout organizations, Meals on Wheels and teaching catechism.

Anne's commitment to her church was as profound as her commitment to her family, which was made evident as she served St. Fidelis Catholic Church as an active member for the past 42 years.

Anne married the love of her life, John Thomas Lytle, on June 20, 1953. Together they had six children, Michael (Robin) Lytle of Browns Mills, N.J., Mary (Kurt) Kreisler of Elkland, William T. Lytle of York, Charles S. (Delma) Lytle of Seven Valleys, Theresa (Chuck) Harvey of Hummelstown, and Joseph (Laurie) Lytle of Butler, all surviving.

Anne and John were blessed with 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, whom they adored.

The faith that Anne instilled in her family brings us comfort. Knowing that she has been reunited in Heaven with her parents and sisters, husband, and grandson Joshua Mentzer, brings us peace.

LYTLE - A Mass of Christian burial for Anne Mary Lytle, who died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church, 125 Buttercup Road, Meridian.

Interment will follow in Butler County Memorial Park.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations should be made to St. Fidelis Parish, 125 Buttercup Road, Butler, PA, 16001, or to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, ground floor, Cabot, PA, 16023.

