Anthony E. Kulfan, 81, of Zelienople, died Sunday at UPMC Passavant Hospital after a brief illness.
Tony was someone who left a lasting impression on anyone he met, whether it was the people he worked with who appreciated his work ethic and colorful jokes, or the strangers he chatted with like he knew them all of his life. He often reminisced about his time in the high school marching band and loved that many of his children and grandchildren picked up an instrument or two.
Tony was proud of his service in the U.S. Air Force, and often shared stories of his time in Biloxi, Miss., and Istanbul, Turkey.
There was always a right way to do things in Tony's mind, and veering from that wasn't an option. In his time as a funeral director, he worked around the clock, driving an ambulance and providing services. He was known for his meticulous work and attention to detail.
In his later work, Tony was a very particular commercial driver, equally trusted with chemical tankers or busloads of tourists. He took pride in being a driving instructor of other truck drivers, and even his own children. (Any student of Tony's is just as confident driving in forward or reverse in any weather.)
He took pride in his vast and weed-free garden, much to the chagrin of his son and father-in-law, who were enlisted to help with the weeding that fed his extended family and friends for the next year.
His car was always spotless. Even his Italian mother-in-law praised his cooking and baking. He liked a good story and a good laugh, but mostly he instilled in his family a sense of responsibility, loyalty and care, that he quietly exhibited under his outgoing and boisterous personality. Those qualities were abundantly obvious in the devoted way he cared for his wife, Donna, through their nearly 50 years of marriage, and her later struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Tony was inseparable from Donna, so maybe his sudden decline in health after her passing in April makes some sense.
Tony is survived by his three children and eight grandchildren, his daughter, Terri (Richard) Grist of Dade City, Fla., and his grandchildren, Jason, Tyler, Austin and Sara Wojkiewicz; his daughter, Christine (Chip) Cowan of Port Richey, Fla., and his grandchildren, Patrick, Morgan and Alana Cowan; and his son, Anthony D. (Jackie) Kulfan of Valencia, and his grandson, Mitchell Kulfan.
He is also survived by his sister, Mishelle (Mike) Richards of St. Petersburg, Fla.; six nieces and nephews; and several cousins.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony M. and Pauline P. (Dorn) Kulfan; and his wife, Donna M. (DiBenedetto) Kulfan.
KULFAN - Family and friends of Anthony E. Kulfan, who died Sunday, July 5, 2020, are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township. A face covering will be required.
Services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Private entombment will be held at Beaver Cemetery.
Donations in Tony's honor may be made to the great caregivers at Passavant Community through the Lutheran Senior Life Foundation at www.lutheranseniorlife.org
