Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Calling hours 3:30 PM - 6:30 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 Memorial service 6:30 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001

Anthony F. Maiolo, 80, of Butler passed away on Dec. 5, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Jan. 1, 1939, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late Rosario Maiolo and the late Rose Angela Poerio Maiolo.

Tony served in the U.S. Army.

Tony was a member of ISDA and ISDA Men's Golf League. He enjoyed golfing and bowling.

Tony worked for Leeway, Zumstein and GM Parts, retiring in 2002. He was a member of Local Union 249 and 926.

Tony is survived by his wife, Shirley Becker Laquatra, whom he married on Aug. 22, 1970; two sons, Michael (Catherine) Laquatra of Sarver and Jack Laquatra of Pittsburgh; one daughter, Frances (Rod) Swidzinski of Butler; three grandchildren, Tim Swidzinski, Corey Swidzinski and Juliana Teresa Laquatra; one sister, Josephine Braunstein of Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Dominic Maiolo, Russ Maiolo and Frank Maiolo; and two sisters, Ellie Miller and Rose Capetillo.

A special thank you to the VA caregivers, Deanna and April, for care given daily.

MAIOLO - Family and friends of Anthony F. Maiolo, who died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, will be received from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Officers and members of the American Legion Post 778 of Lyndora, American Legion Post 117 of Butler, and VFW Post 249 will conduct military services at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Private entombment will take place in the Allegheny County Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Autism Society of Butler, 202 E. Main St., Evans City, PA 16033, or the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Ste. E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

