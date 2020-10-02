1/1
Anthony "A.J." Fornelli
1993 - 2020
Anthony "A.J." Fornelli was called home Sept. 21, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his spouse, Eric Fornelli and daughter, Celia Lee Fornelli.

Anthony was born Jan. 9, 1993, to Melissa (Tim Sr.) Fornelli-Lunn and Scott A. Black.

Anthony enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed video games, D&D and ICP.

He is survived by his grandparents, Blackhawk Fornelli and Marsha Black; a great-aunt Theresa Keller; his aunts, Ellen (Billy) McAninch and Jenelle (Larry K.) Fornelli; an uncle, Brian (Rhonda) Black; his siblings, Lacey Black and Courtney Black; his step siblings, Timmy Lunn Jr. and Ruth Ann Lunn; numerous cousins; his nieces and nephews; and several loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Carol Fornelli; his uncle; and a cousin.

FORNELLI - Private services and burial will be held for Anthony "A.J." Fornelli, who died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.

Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
724-283-3333
