Anthony James Rieder, 32, of Butler, formerly of Lancaster, Ohio, suddenly passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
He was the beloved son of James Rieder and Lisa Dennis; the loving brother of Josh (Jolene) Rieder; Uncle Tony of Jordan McKibbin and Phoebe Rieder; nephew of Sue (David) Kims, Peggie (Rieder) Mason, Pebbles Davis, Christine (Robert) Agostino, Mike Carpenter, Pep Carpenter, Kimmy Rieder and Ruth Moore; and was the grandson of Laura Severing.
He will be missed by his fur baby, Kyera.
Our Little Angel
God opened the gates of Heaven today,
He has chosen our little Anthony to come his way.
Our hearts are filled with sorrow and pain,
But in our lives, he will always remain.
Grandma Rose will meet him at Heaven's Gate,
Until then we must wait.
In the end we are all waiting for God's Grace,
When we finally see our loved ones held in God's loving embrace.
By Mikel Carpenter
RIEDER - There will be no visitation for Anthony James Rieder, who died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
A private memorial service is being planned by his family and will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stephen M. Brady Funeral Home, 920 Cedar Ave., Pittsburgh.
Please visit www.stephenbradyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 24, 2020