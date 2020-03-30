Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Joseph Beresford. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anthony Joseph Beresford, 38, of Monroeville, sadly lost his long-fought battle with addiction Friday, March 27, 2020.

He was the beloved son of Mark and Diane (Vecchio) Beresford; the loving brother of Joseph (Jaclyn) Beresford and Brittany (Jason) Anderson; the adoring uncle of Emma and Audra Beresford and Nico Anderson. Anthony is also survived by his loving and always prayerful grandparents, Estelle Beresford and Joseph and Tecky Vecchio.

We extend our deepest gratitude to all who tried to help him through his struggles. Anthony will be sadly missed, and his family reminds everyone to please always be kinder than necessary; everyone you meet is fighting some kind of battle.

BERESFORD - Services for Anthony Joseph Beresford, who died Friday, March 27, 2020, will be private.

He will be laid to rest beside his dear grandfather, Thomas Beresford, in St. Barbara Cemetery in Claridge.

Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Monroeville.

If desired, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions may be made to the New Freedom Recovery Center, 2000 Commerce Loop, Suite 2200, North Huntingdon, Pa., 15642.

