Anthony Joseph Dellach III, 67, of Sarver passed away Saturday at the VA Medical Center, Pittsburgh.
Born May 6, 1952, in Verona, he was the son of Anthony J. Dellach Jr. and Rosetta DiMarcelli Dellach.
Tony served in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1973.
He worked as a supervisor for CSE Corporation.
Tony was commander of the Saxonburg American Legion Post #683 and a member of the Sarver Vets, the Verona Eagles and the Fryburg Sportsman's Club.
Surviving are his wife, Darla Hackett Dellach, whom he married Sept. 2, 2006; three daughters, Shelly (William) Alexander of New Kensington, Robin Dellach of Vandergrift and Toni Dellach of Vandergrift; two sons, Bradley (Kristi) Brenneman of Clearmont, Fla., and Bryan Brenneman of Leechburg; two brothers, Joseph Dellach of Verona and James Dellach of Penn Hills; two sisters, Sharon Boone of Cranberry Township and Maryann Carter of Oregon; and 11 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Francis Dellach.
DELLACH - Friends of Anthony Joseph Dellach III, who died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Fr. Ward Stakem officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Verona.
Military honors will be performed by the Saxonburg American Legion.
Memorial donations may be made to the Saxonburg American Legion.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 19, 2019