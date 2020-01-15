Anthony M. Pirrello Jr., M.D., 83, of Hanover, Pa., husband of Mary Ann Kregor Pirrello, entered into God's eternal care on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.
Born on Sunday, June 21, 1936, in Montclair, N.J., he was a son of the late Anthony M. Pirrello Sr. and Mary Badia Pirrello.
In 1958, he earned his bachelor's degree from Lafayette College in Easton, and graduated from the Temple University School of Medicine in 1962.
Dr. Pirrello served his internship at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, Pa., and later completed his four-year pathology residency there. He later became the chief pathologist at Butler Hospital in Butler, a position he held for 27 years until his retirement in 1998.
He owned and operated Clinical Pathology Associates, a private laboratory, for many years.
He was also a member of Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.
In addition to his wife of more than 56 years, he is survived by his two children, Valerie Pirrello of Hanover, and Mark Pirrello of Raleigh, N.C.; two brothers; and a sister.
PIRRELLO - The family of Anthony M. Pirrello Jr., M.D., who died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, will receive friends at a gathering to be held at a later date.
Entombment was held in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum in Pittsburgh.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting panebakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 15, 2020