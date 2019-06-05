Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Robert "Tony" DeMarco. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anthony "Tony" Robert DeMarco, 42, of Slippery Rock passed away suddenly on Thursday due to natural causes.

Tony was born April 16, 1977, in Stoughton, Mass., to Domenic Peter and Dorothy Jean Lynch DeMarco.

He married Tina Michele Brandon on April 8, 2005.

Tony was family oriented and loved spending time with his family, particularly his daughter. She was his pride and joy.

He loved gaming, watching movies, traveling, Disney, especially Stitch, and enjoyed time just laughing and living life to the fullest.

He was a self-employed artist, who loved to draw and was extremely talented. He began his artist career drawing comic book characters like those created by Marvel, and could capture the spirit of his subject with incredible speed and beauty. He belonged to a tight knit community of D & D artists, and took pride in the fact that he brought so much joy to people through his ability to capture a moment.

Survivors include his wife, Tina; and his daughter, Isabelle Rose DeMarco at home; his parents, Domenic and Dorothy DeMarco of Centerville, Mass.; three brothers, Christopher (Nicole) DeMarco of Zebulon, Ga., Matthew (Jamie) DeMarco of New Market, Md., and Gregory DeMarco of Pawtucket, R.I.; and his nephews, Joseph and Joshua DeMarco of Zebulon, Ga.

DEMARCO - A private memorial service for Anthony "Tony" Robert DeMarco, who died Thursday, May 30, 2019, will be observed by the family.

Arrangements were entrusted to Smith Funeral Home, Slippery Rock.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family.



