Anthony Rufo Jr., 20, of Butler passed away unexpectedly on Friday.
Born March 23, 1999, in Queens, N.Y., he was the son of Anthony Rufo Sr. and Stefanie Green Rufo.
Anthony was a 2017 graduate of Butler High School.
He enjoyed playing basketball, fishing and listening to music. He also enjoyed cheering on LeBron James, no matter what team he played for.
He loved his dog, Andy, with all of his heart.
Anthony will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his parents, Anthony Sr. and Stefanie Rufo of Butler; his maternal grandmother, Sandra Miller and her husband, Robert, of Butler; his paternal grandmother, Rose Rufo of Queens, N.Y.; his sister, Valerie Rufo of New York, N.Y.; his aunts, Melissa Johnson and her husband, Jeffrey, of Slippery Rock, and Marie Rufo of Oceanside, Calif.; and his cousins, Nieva, Elora and Drake.
Anthony was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert Green; and his paternal grandfather, Serafino Rufo.
RUFO - Friends of Anthony Rufo Jr., who died Friday, April 19, 2019, will be received from 3 p.m. until the time of the celebration of life service at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Boylan Funeral Home
856 Evans City Road
Renfrew, PA 16053
(724) 486-3500
Published in Butler Eagle from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019