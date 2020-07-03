Antoinette F. Dezort, 56, of Cranberry Township, passed away peacefully onTuesday, June 30, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.
Born July 23, 1963, she was the daughter of the late Casper and Dorothy (Dworznik) Todaro.
She was the beloved wife of Frank E. Dezort, whom she married July 22, 1996; the loving mother of Dominic; the dear sister of Jennie (Carl) Zelinski, Michael (Kim) Todaro and Michelle (Vic) Kobe; and the aunt of Carl Jr., Adam, Jamie, Cory, Ashley, Michael Jr., Victor and Nicholas.
She is also survived by six great-nieces and great-nephews; and many loving friends, who will all miss her dearly.
Antoinette will be lovingly remembered for her compassionate heart, generosity, and unwavering personality.
She loved sports, especially cheering for her son's sporting events as he grew up. She was fun-loving and always put everyone else ahead of herself. Even through her illness, she found the strength to take care of her family and for that, she will be remembered as a warrior.
DEZORT - Family and friends of Antoinette F. Dezort, who died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday at St. Kilian Church, with the Rev. Charles Bober officiating. Face coverings will be required.
Interment will follow at Holy Souls Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Diane Adamo Memorial Scholarship Fund at www.unmfund.org
