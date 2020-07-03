1/1
Antoinette F. Dezort
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Antoinette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antoinette F. Dezort, 56, of Cranberry Township, passed away peacefully onTuesday, June 30, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.
Born July 23, 1963, she was the daughter of the late Casper and Dorothy (Dworznik) Todaro.
She was the beloved wife of Frank E. Dezort, whom she married July 22, 1996; the loving mother of Dominic; the dear sister of Jennie (Carl) Zelinski, Michael (Kim) Todaro and Michelle (Vic) Kobe; and the aunt of Carl Jr., Adam, Jamie, Cory, Ashley, Michael Jr., Victor and Nicholas.
She is also survived by six great-nieces and great-nephews; and many loving friends, who will all miss her dearly.
Antoinette will be lovingly remembered for her compassionate heart, generosity, and unwavering personality.
She loved sports, especially cheering for her son's sporting events as he grew up. She was fun-loving and always put everyone else ahead of herself. Even through her illness, she found the strength to take care of her family and for that, she will be remembered as a warrior.
DEZORT - Family and friends of Antoinette F. Dezort, who died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday at St. Kilian Church, with the Rev. Charles Bober officiating. Face coverings will be required.
Interment will follow at Holy Souls Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Diane Adamo Memorial Scholarship Fund at www.unmfund.org.
Please visit www.devlinfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
Send Flowers
JUL
4
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Kilian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-772-8800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved