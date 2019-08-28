Antoinette M. "Toni" (Blair) Lankiewicz, 77, of Butler, formerly of Lawrenceville, passed away on Monday.
She was the loving mother of Jeffrey (Christa) Blair, Dr. Lorri (Dr. Melissa McCue) Lankiewicz and the late Ricky and Darlene Lankiewicz; cherished grandmother of Scott Blair; daughter of the late James H. and Irene T. (Trzeciak) Blair; sister of Jean (late Bill) Gasior and the late James T. (surviving wife Vivian) Blair; longtime companion of the late Sam James; and cherished aunt of Renee (Steve) Baker, Christine (Ken) Batko, Mark (Martha) Bierce, Michael (Karen) Bierce, Jim (Jen) Blair, Tom (Casey) Blair and Donny Blair. She is also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Toni worked at Central Medical and Mercy Hospital. Most recently, she proudly volunteered at Butler Memorial Hospital at the information desk, where she received her pin for 500 hours of service.
She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary 2754 and served as chaplain and conductress. She was the District 29 VFW Auxiliary chaplain. Toni's most recent honor was being appointed as the Department of PA VFWA Assistant Guard.
Toni's spirit has been enlightening and inspiring throughout her journey in life. She wishes, "Peace, Love and Joy to all."
LANKIEWICZ - Family and friends of Antoinette M. "Toni" (Blair) Lankiewicz, who died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, will be welcomed from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th St., Lawrenceville.
West View VFWA will hold a service at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Funeral service will be held at 11:15 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Robin's Home, 401 E. Pearl St., Butler, PA 16001, or West View VFWA Hospital Fund, c/o Jean Gasior, 1541 Anderson Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15209.
Published in Butler Eagle from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019