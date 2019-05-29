Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antonina M. "Nina" Kucia. View Sign Service Information Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp. 2678 Rochester Road Cranberry Twp. , PA 16066 (724)-772-8800 Send Flowers Obituary

Antonina M. "Nina" Kucia, 85, of Cranberry Township passed away peacefully on Monday.

Born Feb. 11, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Sebastian and Jennie (Palesano) Gialombardo.

Nina served as a CCD teacher at St. Agnes Church in Arlington, Va. Most recently, she served as a Eucharistic lay minister at St. Ferdinand Church in Cranberry Township. She was also involved in the church's Caring Ministry, UPMC Passavant Cranberry Hospital, Sherwood Oaks Retirement Community and Cranberry Place Nursing Center.

Nina was a member of the St. Thomas More Secular Franciscan Fraternity in Arlington, the Stigmata Secular Franciscan Fraternity in Pittsburgh, and was a member of the Cranberry Senior Citizens Club, the Royal Court and Cranberry Silver Sneakers Club.

After a career with the executive office of the president (OMB and OSTP) and PALS in Washington, Nina and Richard moved to Cranberry Township in 1999.

Nina was the beloved wife of Richard R. Kucia, whom she married on June 2, 1984; the loving stepmom of Donna, Robert, Christine (Joshua) Rovner, John (Bethany), and the late Rosemarie (Lester) Yanick; and dear grandma of Joseph (Alesha), Christopher, Michael, Sara and Jonah.

She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

KUCIA - Family and friends of Antonina M. "Nina" Kucia, who died Monday, May 27, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Ferdinand Church with the Rev. Jim Torquato celebrating.

Entombment will follow in Holy Savior Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nina's name to the Catholic Charities or the .

Condolences may be offered at



