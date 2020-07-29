Archibald Randolph "Arch" Newton III, 91, of Evanston, Ill., formerly of Emlenton, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at Westminster Place Village.
Born on April 22, 1929, to Archibald R. Jr. and Rachael Place Newton of Emlenton, he attended the Emlenton Public grade and high schools.
Arch served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, working as a jet engine contractor liaison officer.
In 1965, Arch married Roberta Louise Esch.
Friends of Archibald Randolph "Arch" Newton III will be received from noon until 2 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Hile Funeral Home, 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Emlenton Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Darrell Knopp, pastor of the Emlenton Presbyterian Church, presiding.
Interment will follow in the Emlenton Cemetery.
