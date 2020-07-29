1/
Archibald Randolph "Arch" Newton III
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Archibald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Archibald Randolph "Arch" Newton III, 91, of Evanston, Ill., formerly of Emlenton, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at Westminster Place Village.
Born on April 22, 1929, to Archibald R. Jr. and Rachael Place Newton of Emlenton, he attended the Emlenton Public grade and high schools.
Arch served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, working as a jet engine contractor liaison officer.
In 1965, Arch married Roberta Louise Esch.
NEWTON - Friends of Archibald Randolph "Arch" Newton III, who died Monday, July 6, 2020, will be received from noon until 2 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Hile Funeral Home, 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Emlenton Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Darrell Knopp, pastor of the Emlenton Presbyterian Church, presiding.
Interment will follow in the Emlenton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Boys and Girls Club, P.O. Box 2, Emlenton, PA 16373.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hile Funeral Home Inc
1204 Kerr Ave
Emlenton, PA 16373
(724) 867-0023
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved