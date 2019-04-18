Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arleen V. Karman. View Sign

Arleen V. Karman, 73, of Evans City passed away on Monday while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township and UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born Oct. 10, 1945, in Denver, Colo., she was the daughter of the late Merle R. and Dorothy M. Mueller Cupps.

Arleen was an avid gardener, growing a yard full of Pennsylvania's colorful perennials, in addition to her vegetable garden each year.

She loved to read, cook, quilt, collect all sorts of knickknacks, and tell stories that usually resulted with her infectious laughter that everyone will remember.

She was firmly grounded in her faith and attended St. Fidelis Catholic Church in Meridian.

She fought ovarian cancer for eight years. She would tell everyone who would listen to her story, but she never complained about her battle. She was fearless and positive about her prognosis. Arleen was known for her phase, "I'm going to kick cancer's ass," and would be overjoyed to know she didn't succumb to cancer, but due to complications from a fall.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved husband, John R. Karman, whom she married on July 31, 1965; three children, Christine M. (David) Ziegler of Butler, Todd P. (Tabatha) Karman of Butler, and Jennifer L. (Stan) Vincent of Clarksville, Tenn.; five grandchildren, AJ. (Brandi) Ziegler of Linesville, Pa., Scott M. (Marissa) Ziegler of Butler, Summer Star C. Vincent of Clarksville, Tenn., Wade A. Karman of Butler, and Juniper G. Karman of Butler; her siblings, Donald R. (Ellie) Cupps of Baltimore, Md., Janet R. (Dan) Duffy of Evans City, Kathryn A. (James) Voltz of Zelienople, and Dorothy L. Hutto of Evans City; several nieces and nephews; and all of her friends and neighbors.

In addition to her parents, Arleen was preceded in death by a son, David R. Karman.

KARMAN - There will be no public viewing or services for Arleen V. Karman, who died Monday, April 15, 2019.

A private celebration of life will be held when the spring flowers bloom.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



Arleen V. Karman, 73, of Evans City passed away on Monday while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township and UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.Born Oct. 10, 1945, in Denver, Colo., she was the daughter of the late Merle R. and Dorothy M. Mueller Cupps.Arleen was an avid gardener, growing a yard full of Pennsylvania's colorful perennials, in addition to her vegetable garden each year.She loved to read, cook, quilt, collect all sorts of knickknacks, and tell stories that usually resulted with her infectious laughter that everyone will remember.She was firmly grounded in her faith and attended St. Fidelis Catholic Church in Meridian.She fought ovarian cancer for eight years. She would tell everyone who would listen to her story, but she never complained about her battle. She was fearless and positive about her prognosis. Arleen was known for her phase, "I'm going to kick cancer's ass," and would be overjoyed to know she didn't succumb to cancer, but due to complications from a fall.She leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved husband, John R. Karman, whom she married on July 31, 1965; three children, Christine M. (David) Ziegler of Butler, Todd P. (Tabatha) Karman of Butler, and Jennifer L. (Stan) Vincent of Clarksville, Tenn.; five grandchildren, AJ. (Brandi) Ziegler of Linesville, Pa., Scott M. (Marissa) Ziegler of Butler, Summer Star C. Vincent of Clarksville, Tenn., Wade A. Karman of Butler, and Juniper G. Karman of Butler; her siblings, Donald R. (Ellie) Cupps of Baltimore, Md., Janet R. (Dan) Duffy of Evans City, Kathryn A. (James) Voltz of Zelienople, and Dorothy L. Hutto of Evans City; several nieces and nephews; and all of her friends and neighbors.In addition to her parents, Arleen was preceded in death by a son, David R. Karman.KARMAN - There will be no public viewing or services for Arleen V. Karman, who died Monday, April 15, 2019.A private celebration of life will be held when the spring flowers bloom.Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Funeral Home Boylan Funeral Home

324 E. Grandview Ave

Zelienople , PA 16063

724-452-8005 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close