Arlene R. Widenhofer
Arlene R. Widenhofer, 50, of Summit Township, passed peacefully surrounded by her family Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, after a long valiant battle with cancer.

A lifelong resident of Butler, she was a daughter of James Thomas and the late Beatrice (Cuny) Thomas.

She was employed by Slippery Rock University in the Psychology Department. This was coupled by working with her family at several of their businesses.

Arlene was an avid supporter of many childhood cancer-related charities with a special place in her heart for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, where her eldest son, Tommy, was a patient.

Although she enjoyed traveling around the country with her family, nothing gave her more joy than spending time at home with her family and friends.

She always will be remembered for kindness and compassion as she touched many lives.

Arlene was an exceptional mother of her four children; Thomas, Tyler, Tori and Tanner. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Walter Widenhofer.

Arlene is preceded in death by her son, Thomas, and her mother.

Widenhofer - Friends and family of Arlene R. Widenhofer, who died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. on Monday, at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 North McKean St., Butler.

Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Geibel Funeral Home, 201 East Cunningham St., Butler.

The family requests that everyone attending follow and adhere to current mandates and restrictions of respecting social distancing and wearing of a facial covering.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Paul Roman Catholic Church
SEP
28
Entombment
Mausoleum of Calvary Cemetery
Geibel Funeral Home
201 E Cunningham St
Butler, PA 16001
7242872123
