Service Information H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc. 201 S. Wayne Street Parker , PA 16049 (724)-791-2484

Arlene Sayers Rose Denslinger, 92, of Dutch Hill, Perry Township, Parker, Pa., passed away on Thursday at Chicora Medical Center.

Arlene was born on Dec. 29, 1926, in New Castle, and was a daughter of the late Walter and Gladys Hugus Sayers.

Arlene was raised on a chicken farm in Curlsville during the Great Depression and knew the value of hard work.

She graduated valedictorian of her class from Sligo High School in 1944, and went on to attend Indiana State Teachers College.

Arlene was a homemaker, raising her children. She also worked as a secretary for the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District for many years, until her retirement in 1987.

Arlene married her first husband, William "Bill" Stewart Rose on Sept. 2, 1947, and moved to the Rose Farm in Dutch Hill. She and Bill raised their five children on the farm, until he preceded her in death in April of 1977.

Arlene married her second husband, Carl H. Denslinger on Feb. 14, 1979. She and Carl enjoyed their golden years together, traveling across the country to visit their children in other states and to vacation. Carl preceded her in death in April of 2010.

Arlene was a longtime member of Concord Presbyterian Church in Perry Township, being involved in many aspects of the church through her years.

Arlene was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She always had a large vegetable garden, strawberry patch, berry bushes and flower garden.

She enjoyed quilting and doing puzzles and playing various card games. She left her family with many cherished memories of her love and kindness.

Arlene is survived by her children, Suellen Jean Miloszewski and her husband, John, of Emlenton, William Richard Rose of Emlenton, Christopher Rose and his wife, Cecilia, of Lutz, Fla., Keith Rose and his wife, Trish, of Dutch Hill, and Brian Rose of Parker; five stepchildren, Thomas Denslinger and his wife, Cindy, of Mechanicsburg, Julie Evanish and her husband, Mike, of Harrisburg, Jane Barnett and her husband, Steve, of Knox, Wendy Denslinger of Franklin, and Steve Denslinger and his wife, Pam, of Dallas, Texas; nine grandchildren, David Miloszewski and his wife, Marisa, of Mullica Hill, N.J., Matt Miloszewski of Aliquippa, Jennifer Kronsteiner and her husband Noah, of Portland, Ore., William Rose and his wife, Ashtin, of Lutz, Fla., Cory Rose and his wife, Amber, of Lutz, Fla., Kristen Rose of Six Points, Tanner Rose of Pittsburgh, Casey Rose and his wife, Kelsey, of Jackson Center, and Kodie Rose and his fiancée, Madison Cooper, of West Freedom; 10 great-grandchildren, Zoe, Avery, Sara and Claire Miloszewski, and Fynn, Gunnar, Dawson, Axton, Lila and Conrad Rose, and one more on the way; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Arlene was preceded in death by her sister, Ellen Snyder and her husband, Clifford; and a brother, Vern Sayers.

DENSLINGER - Family and friends of Arlene Sayers Rose Denslinger, who died Thursday, July 18, 2019, are welcome from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 Wayne St., Parker.

A funeral service will follow visitation at 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with the Rev. Brian D. Houser, Pastor of Concord Presbyterian Church officiating.

Interment will take place in Concord Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Black Funeral Homes, Stoneboro and Sandy Lake.

Memorials in Arlene's name may be made to Concord Presbyterian Church, 2662 Concord Church Road, Parker, PA 16049.

Online condolences and flowers may be sent to the family by



