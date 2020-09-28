Arlene W. Pennington, 83, of Bruin, passed away late Saturday afternoon, Sept. 26, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.
Arlene was born in West Freedom, Perry Township, Clarion County, on March 10, 1937. She was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Ruth Hodil Stewart.
She was of the Protestant faith and was a member of the Women of the Moose in Chicora.
Arlene had been employed at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot for nine years and was a bus driver for Walker Bus Service for more than 19 years. She had served on Bruin Borough Council.
Surviving are two sons, Ralph Pennington of Bruin and Larry Pennington and his wife, Margie, of Bruin; three grandchildren, Erica and her fiancé, Rich, Brittany and her husband, Jeremy, and Jonathan and his wife, Melissa; two great- grandsons, Cooper and Dawson; a sister-in-law, Sandy Stewart of Clarion; as well as a number of other brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Arlene was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents, Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis F. "Lew" Pennington, who died on March 29, 2011; a son, DeWayne Pennington; and two brothers, Wilbur Stewart and Charles Stewart.
Pennington - Friends of Arlene W. Pennington, who died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, will be received from noon until 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, 128 Main St., Karns City.
A funeral service will follow from the funeral home at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Floyd Barnhart, pastor of Faith Community United Methodist Church in Bruin, officiating.
Interment will follow in Hillview Cemetery in The Village of Kepple's Corners.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Richard Laube Cancer Center, 1 Nolte Dr., Kittanning, PA 16201.
