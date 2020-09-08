Armella "Amy" (Mock) Zang, 87, of Dorseyville, Indiana Township, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.
She was born July 20, 1933, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late Aloysius and Theresa (Biel) Mock.
Amy grew up in Pittsburgh, graduating from Holy Ghost Academy in 1951.
She went to work for Pennsylvania Manufacturing Co., where she worked for four years, until she married her childhood sweetheart, John W. Zang Jr. They had been happily married for 66 years.
After raising her children, she went to work for Fox Chapel School District as a cafeteria manager, working for 23 years, until she retired to travel with her husband.
She was a 50-year member of the Dorseyville Volunteer Fire Co. 172, serving as president three times, and was the treasurer for 22 years. She was also a member of AARP Group 595 and ACNA, where she served on the board of directors. She was also a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish in Bairdford, where she belonged to the Y & R group.
Amy enjoyed traveling to her camp in Potter County, and going on cruises traveling to Germany, Alaska and Nashville. She also enjoyed playing bingo and cards, spending time on her computer, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, John W. Zang Jr.; her children, John W. (Maureen) Zang III of Greensburg, Gary S. (Sandy) Zang of Butler, and Nancy Brozewicz of Dorseyville; her grandchildren, Kelly (Travis), Michael, John (Clare), Matthew, Corbin, Troy, Tina (Sean), Chris (LaVana) and Matt; her great-grandchildren, Chloe, Lucas, Quinn, Caroline and Bentley; and her sister, Lois (James) Kubanick of Morgantown, W.Va.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Dolores Snyder, Germaine Lieb and Richard Mock.
ZANG - Friends of Armella "Amy" (Mock) Zang, who died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton.
While at the funeral home, all COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, including wearing of masks, social distancing and no more than 25 people in the funeral home at any one time.
A funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, 527 Bairdford Road, West Deer Township, with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating. The family asks all attending to meet at the church.
She will be laid to rest in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township.
Condolences can be made at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com
