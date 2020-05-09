Arthur A. Krysinski, 87, of Ross Township was called to eternal life with Jesus on May 7, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of 58 years to the late Patricia (Balzer) Krysinski; loving father of Linda A. Snyder (Christopher) and Dale A. Krysinski (Susan); son of the late Julian and Anna (Malinowski) Krysinski; and was the brother of his late siblings, Leo Krysinski, Ray Krysinski, Lottie Horn, Sylvia Gerstner and Genevieve Hohl.
He was the proud grandfather of Jennifer (Sean) Zabriskie and Michael (Brittany) Krysinski; the great-grandfather of Trevor and Connor Zabriskie, and Brooke and Finn Krysinski.
He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Arthur grew up on Polish Hill, attending Immaculate Heart of Mary School and had learned to speak Polish, followed by Arsenal Middle School and Schenley High School.
He was active in football and swimming in school, and later went on to coach and manage his son's West View/Ross Little League baseball teams that won trophies.
Arthur proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a Second-Class Yeoman (1952-1956) on the USS Picking Destroyer during the Korean conflict.
He spent most of his career as a factory representative for the Martin Senour, Pratt & Lambert, and Yenkin-Majestic paint companies, earning many sales awards.
Arthur served on pastoral council at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, making many friends there.
He loved walking dogs as an Animal Friends volunteer for almost a decade, and was devoted to his cat, Sooty.
Arthur enjoyed working in the yard and traveling, and he was beloved for his talkative nature and entertaining stories.
He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
KRYSINSKI - Arrangements for Arthur A. Krysinski, who died Thursday, May 7, 2020, are private due to current restrictions on gatherings.
Arrangements were entrusted to Devlin Funeral Home, 806 Perry Hwy., Pittsburgh.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Animal Friends.
Online condolences may be shared at www.devlinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from May 9 to May 10, 2020.