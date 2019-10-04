Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 (724)-352-1133 Visitation 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 View Map Service 11:00 AM Gospel Fellowship Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur C. Harbison, 90, of Cabot entered into Glory to be with his Lord Jesus on Oct. 3, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Hospice after a valiant battle with lung cancer.

Born July 11, 1929, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Arthur L. Harbison and Ida Anderson Harbison.

After graduating from Etna High School in 1947, he worked in the Pittsburgh steel mills. Art then worked as a data storage analyst for Gulf Research for 32 years, and retired in 1986.

He was a member of Gospel Fellowship PCA, where he was an elder emeritus, a life member of the Harmar VFD, and a charter member of the Lower Valley Ambulance Service. He lived a life of service to others.

He enjoyed riding his quad at camp and could be seen riding it around Concordia. He also enjoyed carpentry, designing electrical projects and oil painting.

Surviving are his second wife, Barbara Saylor Harbison, whom he married June 20, 2015; his son, A. Daniel (Bonnie) Harbison of Butler; his daughter, Amy (Ken) Gray of Gibsonia; eight grandchildren, Brooklynn (Rich) Gaus, Meredith (Mick) Torre, Isaac Harbison, Jordan (Katarina) Gray, Zachary (Tiffany) Gray, Bradley Gray, Lucas Gray and Brycen Gray; four great-grandchildren, Isabella Gaus, Adelynn Gaus, Zion Harbison Gray and Sanja Gray.

He is also survived by four stepdaughters; and seven stepgrandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife of 60 years, Barbara Waterhouse Harbison, who passed away on June 1, 2012; one brother, William Harbison; and one sister, Marion Orris.

HARBISON - Friends of Arthur C. Harbison, who died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Gospel Fellowship PCA, with lunch to follow.

Private interment will be in Deer Creek Cemetery in Harmarville.

Memorial donations may be made to the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot, or the Christian Recreation Program at Gospel Fellowship PCA.

