Arthur Carl Amsler II, 72, of Cranberry Township, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.
Born March 2, 1948, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Frederick Demmler Amsler and Helen King Amsler.
Art proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He owned and operated Arcadia Controls Inc., which he never retired from. A self-proclaimed cowboy, Art also ran an outfitting company in Cody, Wyo.
He belonged to several organizations, including the Pennsylvania Snowseekers Snowmobile Club, Aspinwall American Legion Post 77, Harmony Moose Lodge 957 and the National Rifle Association.
Art loved anything with an engine; you would often see him riding or working on a motorcycle, snowmobile, powered parachute or boat. Art also loved to hunt, was certified scuba diver, and enjoyed visiting his favorite places including New York, Wyoming and Belize. Above all, Art was a loving husband and father who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 37 years, Deborah Chapman Amsler, whom he married on June 24, 1983; his daughter, Amanda Amsler (his "Baby Girl") and her fiancé, William Farnsworth, of Westerly, R.I.; his son, Andrew Amsler (his "Bud") of Munhall.; his son, Arthur Amsler III, of Smithton; his daughter, Rebecca Mitchell of Westfield, N.Y.; his mother-in-law, Dorothy Chapman of Munhall; his sister-in-law, Donna Pruden of Munhall; his brother-in-law, Francis Chapman of Pittsburgh; his faithful dog, Maxwell; and countless friends.
In addition to his parents, he was welcomed into Heaven by his brother, Frederick (Rick) Amsler; his sister, Susan Amsler-Orton; and his sister-in-law, Diane O'Connor (who undoubtedly handed him a Crown and ginger).
He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
AMSLER - Friends of Arthur Carl Amsler II, who died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Art's honor to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, Pa., 16053.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.