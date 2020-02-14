Arthur James "Jim" Schlemmer, 93, of Zelienople passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, while under the care of Passavant Retirement Community.
Born Oct. 27, 1926, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Arthur Clyde Schlemmer and Nan (Barr) Schlemmer.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 69 years, Mary Jean (Wilson) Schlemmer, whom he married on July 24, 1950; his children, Martha Eileen (the Rev. Jay Abernathy) Schlemmer of Greensboro, N.C., Katherine Lee Cripps of Harrisburg, Karen (Roy) Davidson of Beaver Falls, and Nancy Schlemmer of North Sewickley Township; his grandchildren, Aaron Cripps, Sarah Kurtz and Daniel Davidson; four great-grandchildren; his brother, Frederick (Jane) Schlemmer of Enon, Ohio; and his sister, Lois Schlemmer of Ellwood City.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Caitlin Cripps; and his siblings, William Schlemmer, Betty Schlemmer and Ruth Salpini.
SCHLEMMER - A memorial service in honor of Arthur James "Jim" Schlemmer, who died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, Zelienople.
Memorial donations may be made in his honor to City Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 965, New Castle, PA 16103.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 14, 2020