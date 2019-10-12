Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Smith Jr.. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 12:00 PM Rosewood Cemetery Ridgeville , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur Smith Jr. was born on April 25, 1946, in Pittsburgh. Art passed away Sept. 27, 2019, in Prescott, Ariz. He was 73.Art graduated in 1965 from Moniteau High School in West Sunbury. Later that year, he joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base in Lompoc, Calif., where he was honorably discharged.In 1972, Art started working at Hughes Airwest. He later went on to work for Republic Airlines, and in 1986, he was a supervisor and training instructor for Northwest Airlines, where he retired in October of 2005.Through the years, work transferred him from Santa Maria, Calif., to Fresno, Calif., to the Los Angeles, Calif. area. He enjoyed living in Port Hueneme, Calif., while working at LAX. He moved to Chino Valley, Ariz., after he retired.Art enjoyed restoring classic cars with his best friend, Bob Enright. He was very proud of his '67 Ford Mustang GTA and was currently working on a '72 Chevy El Camino.He had two chihuahuas, Chewy and Peppy, that he adored. He would take "the boys," as he referred to them, everywhere. Friends would describe him as kind and friendly.Art liked to talk and could tell great stories. He loved his family and friends dearly, but he was very proud of his grandchildren.Art was loved and respected and will be sadly missed by family, friends and all of his 1965 classmates.He is survived by his children, Tammy (Chris) Dornay, Jennifer (Chris) Takier and Jeff (Nicole) Smith; his grandchildren, Ryan Takier, Ava Dornay, Westin Smith, Emma Takier and Zachary Smith; a niece Kim (Rick) Zedreck; a nephew, Gary (Brenda) Stewart; a great-nephew, Rick Zedreck Jr.; and his great nieces, Gabriella, Courtney and Autumn Stewart.Art was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Douglas Smith Sr.; his mother, Annie Marie Smith; his sister, Pearl Stewart; and his brother-in-law, Robert Stewart.SMITH - A memorial service for Arthur Smith Jr., who died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, is being planned for family and friends at noon, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Rosewood Cemetery in Ridgeville, Pa.Following the service, there will be a covered dish dinner at the Valley Dam Sportsmen's Snowmobile Association.Arrangements have been entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home.Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Art's guest book and share a memory with the family Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

