Arthur V. "Bud" Simmer, 62, of Butler, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Autumn Grove Care Center in Harrisville surrounded by his family.
He was born March 24, 1957, in Butler, and was the son of the late Arthur Simmer and Margaret Ellen (Kranz) Simmer.
Bud loved comic books, watching action adventure movies and spending time with his family.
Surviving are a brother, Mark A. (Ruth) Simmer; two sisters, Maureen E. (Matthew) Davis and Marcia E. (Scott) Marshall, all of Butler; 10 nieces and nephews; and five great-grand-neices and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
SIMMER - Friends of Arthur V. "Bud" Simmer, who died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
Private service and burial.
Private interment in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, Butler.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 27, 2020