Arthur William "Bill" Vogel, 61, of Butler, passed away comfortably on Monday, May 11, 2020.
Bill was born on Oct. 21, 1958, at Butler Hospital. He was the son of the late Arthur Joseph and Amelia Ann "Minnie" (Butler) Vogel.
Early in life, Bill was a Boy Scout and an Eagle Scout.
His family traveled all over the United States on family vacations.
He was a 1976 graduate of Butler Senior High School. After high school, he attended Slippery Rock University, where he was on the judo team and earned his bachelor's degree in special education in 1981.
He was a teacher at Deer Lakes, until he retired in 2017.
Bill loved the outdoors, especially fishing. He and his wife, Stephanie (Snyder) Vogel, spent their time camping, going to the beach, taking scenic drives, and watching their great-nieces.
Along with his wife, Bill is survived by two stepchildren, Aubrey Fields and Robbey Snyder, both of Butler.
He is also survived by his brother, Timothy (Patricia) Vogel, his niece, April (Michael) Cranmer, and two great-nieces, Bellamy and Everly Cranmer, all of West Sunbury.
He will be missed by many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela (George) Vogel, who passed away in 2003.
VOGEL - A private funeral for Arthur William "Bill" Vogel, who died Monday, May 11, 2020, will be held at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made toward animal rescue at rembierfarms@gmail.com, or by mail at 1262 Fiscus Road, Kittanning, PA 16201.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 14, 2020.