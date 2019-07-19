Athanasia "Sula" DiPento, 94, of Bradys Bend died on Wednesday at Chicora Medical Center.
Born May 18, 1925, in Nea Makri, Greece, she was the daughter of the Rev. Antonio and Chrisanti (Mastrokalu) Helmi.
On Oct. 3, 1951, Sula married Veto DiPento at Holy Trinity Church in Vienna, Austria. He preceded her in death on Sept. 20, 2017.
Sula served in the Greek military during World War II. Once moving to the United States, she held various secretarial positions in the area.
She was a member of St. Anthony Orthodox Church in Butler. She also was the food coordinator for the Bradys Bend Senior Center.
Sula is survived by many nieces and nephews; and one sister-in-law, Margaret DiPento.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Veto; and two brothers, Scelio and Petro Helmi.
DIPENTO - Friends of Athanasia "Sula" DiPento, who died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 707 Kellys Way, East Brady.
Orthodox funeral service will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday at St. Anthony Orthodox Church, 400 S. Sixth Ave., Butler, with the Rev. Bogdan Bucur officiating.
Burial will follow in Nea Makri, Greece.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 19, 2019