Baby Atreus Dennis Sybert lived one hour and 17 minutes after his natural birth on Jan. 1, 2020, with his mommy and daddy and their loved ones by his side at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was diagnosed with and passed away due to a congenital diaphragmatic hernia.

He was promptly baptized by the Rev. Rob Wilson, who we thank for his comfort.

Atreus means "fearless" and was acquired from "God of War."

He was eligible to donate his heart valve through CORE to give new life to someone else. He will be missed by all.

Atreus is survived by his mother and father, Kayla Smart and Daniel Sybert of Butler; his sister, Ava Sybert; paternal grandparents, Denis and Amy Sybert of Cabot; maternal grandparents, Roy and Nicole Weitz, and Angel and Kenneth Smart, all of Slippery Rock; maternal great-grandmother, Janice (William Alexander) Norris of Evans City; paternal great-greatgrandmother, Margie (Joe) Furka of Lyndora; great-great-grandparents, Jody and Jason Queen; his aunts and uncles Shane Sybert, Sean Snyder, Alexis Smart, Kenneth Smart Jr., Nathan Trinkley, Bradyn Trinkley, Emily Brenneman and Matthew Brenneman; and his cousins Dakota Sybert, Joseph Flick, Serenity Flick and Jaxon Smith.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Richard and Martha Sybert, Robert and Cecilia George, and Mark Cunning; and his great-great-grandparents, Polly Gilliland Golla and Chuck Golla.

SYBERT - A memorial service for Atreus Dennis Sybert, who died Jan. 1, 2020, will be noon on Wednesday at Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect, with Pastor Rob Wilson from Zion United Methodist Church in Sarver, officiating.

