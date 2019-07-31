Auda "Jane" Young, 94, formerly of Evans City, passed away on Tuesday, six days shy of her 95th birthday, while under the care of Concordia at the Orchard in Center Township.
Born Aug. 5, 1924, in Dutch Hill, Pa., she was the daughter of the late James Terwilliger and Margie Kriebel Terwilliger.
Jane was a lifetime member of the Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Evans City.
She was a skilled homemaker who loved to sew, cook fantastic foods and bake tasty treats. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling and spending time with her little dog, Maggie.
Above all, Jane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, James (Debbie) Young of Stoneboro, and Robert (Gina) Young of Chicora; her grandchildren, Benjamin (Chelsea) Young, Andrew (Marissa) Young and Peter (Kate) Young; her great-grandchild, Maya Young; and her sister-in-law, Nancy Terwilliger.
In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George Young; and her brothers, Claire, Eugene, Howard and Richard Terwilliger.
YOUNG - Friends of Auda "Jane" Young, who died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Jane will be laid to rest at Evans City Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 31, 2019