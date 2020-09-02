Audrey A. Caputo, 89, of Butler passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born May 25, 1931, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Julio and Tina Tramontana Tonini.
She was a member of St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church.
Audrey was retired from Butler VA Medical Center, where she was a nursing assistant. She began working there in 1968 and retired after 23 years. She received many awards while working there.
As a little girl, Audrey was a champion jacks player of all the playgrounds. She was also the captain of the South Side volleyball team.
She enjoyed bowling in the Girls' League and playing cards, especially the card game "500."
Audrey always wanted to be a nurse and loved being a caretaker. Her passion for nursing began while she cared for her mother-in-law.
She was a great cook and had her own meatball and sauce recipe. Every Sunday was "Pasta Day," and her family was always together for a meal.
Later in life, Audrey became a Steelers and Pirates fan. She enjoyed watching the games with her son, Frank.
She is survived by her sons, Frank A. Caputo of Butler, and Dennis L. Caputo and his wife, Jeaneen, of Seattle, Wash.; one brother, Julio Z. Tonini and his wife, Marlene, of Butler; six grandchildren, Mark, Eric and Tony Caputo, Gina Thomson, Lisa Lombardo and Tina Rockenstein; and six great-grandchildren.
Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony L. Caputo, who passed away Dec. 24, 2008; one daughter, Dianne Rockenstein; and one brother, Jerry Tonini.
CAPUTO - A Mass of Christian burial for Audrey A. Caputo, who died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church, 125 Buttercup Road, Butler.
Entombment will take place in Butler County Memorial Park Chapel of Devotion Mausoleum.
Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, everyone is asked to wear a mask in church and at the cemetery, and maintain social distancing.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net
.