Audrey J. Norris, 82, of Mars, formerly of Gibsonia, passed away on Tuesday afternoon at Manor Care in Bethel Park.
Born Oct. 18, 1936, in Millvale, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Doris Lippert Vollmer.
Audrey had been the cafeteria manager for the Pine-Richland School District, where she had worked for 25 years.
She was the wife of the late Charles S. Norris; mother of Daniel Norris of Alexandria, Va., Diane Koch (Ronald) of Bethel Park, and Darlene Bower (Rick) of Carlisle; grandmother of Emily, Rachel, James, Reece and Luke; sister of Doris Mincer of Bedford, Texas, and Joyce Sullivan of Valencia.
NORRIS - Friends of Audrey J. Norris, who died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon Friday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Burial will be in Pinewood Memorial Park, Cranberry Township.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 25, 2019