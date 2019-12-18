Audrey Jean Gardner, 92, of Grove City, formerly of Coaltown, Butler County, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Orchard Manor.
She was born June 21, 1927, in Cherry Township, Butler County, and was the daughter of the late Norman R. and Iva (Caldwell) Smith.
Audrey had worked in the custodial department of Slippery Rock University for 17 years and had been a housekeeper in Slippery Rock for many years.
She was a member of Grove City Church of the Nazarene and was a former member of Coaltown Church of Nazarene. Audrey was an avid worker in her church.
Surviving are her three children, Linda (Robert) Stewart of Owasso, Okla., Connie Collins Gardner of Slippery Rock, and Richard C. (Dianne) Gardner of Oklahoma City, Okla.; three grandchildren; four great- grandchildren; two sisters, Kathy (Ronald) Lowers of Slippery Rock, and Charlene Twentier of Englewood, Ohio; and a brother, Floyd (Dorothy) Smith of Butler.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles X. Gardner, who passed away on July 15, 2009, a brother, Gary Smith, and a sister, Helen Thompson.
GARDNER - Visitation for Audrey Jean Gardner, who died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at noon Saturday at the Grove City Church of the Nazarene, 520 N. Center St., Grove City.
Private interment will be in the West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Contributions may be made to the Grove City Church of the Nazarene.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 18, 2019