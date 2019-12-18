Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Jean Gardner. View Sign Service Information Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-283-3333 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Grove City Church of the Nazarene 520 N. Center St. Grove City , PA View Map Service 12:00 PM Grove City Church of the Nazarene 520 N. Center St Grove City , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Audrey Jean Gardner, 92, of Grove City, formerly of Coaltown, Butler County, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Orchard Manor.

She was born June 21, 1927, in Cherry Township, Butler County, and was the daughter of the late Norman R. and Iva (Caldwell) Smith.

Audrey had worked in the custodial department of Slippery Rock University for 17 years and had been a housekeeper in Slippery Rock for many years.

She was a member of Grove City Church of the Nazarene and was a former member of Coaltown Church of Nazarene. Audrey was an avid worker in her church.

Surviving are her three children, Linda (Robert) Stewart of Owasso, Okla., Connie Collins Gardner of Slippery Rock, and Richard C. (Dianne) Gardner of Oklahoma City, Okla.; three grandchildren; four great- grandchildren; two sisters, Kathy (Ronald) Lowers of Slippery Rock, and Charlene Twentier of Englewood, Ohio; and a brother, Floyd (Dorothy) Smith of Butler.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles X. Gardner, who passed away on July 15, 2009, a brother, Gary Smith, and a sister, Helen Thompson.

GARDNER - Visitation for Audrey Jean Gardner, who died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at noon Saturday at the Grove City Church of the Nazarene, 520 N. Center St., Grove City.

Private interment will be in the West Sunbury Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.

Contributions may be made to the Grove City Church of the Nazarene.

Please visit



Audrey Jean Gardner, 92, of Grove City, formerly of Coaltown, Butler County, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Orchard Manor.She was born June 21, 1927, in Cherry Township, Butler County, and was the daughter of the late Norman R. and Iva (Caldwell) Smith.Audrey had worked in the custodial department of Slippery Rock University for 17 years and had been a housekeeper in Slippery Rock for many years.She was a member of Grove City Church of the Nazarene and was a former member of Coaltown Church of Nazarene. Audrey was an avid worker in her church.Surviving are her three children, Linda (Robert) Stewart of Owasso, Okla., Connie Collins Gardner of Slippery Rock, and Richard C. (Dianne) Gardner of Oklahoma City, Okla.; three grandchildren; four great- grandchildren; two sisters, Kathy (Ronald) Lowers of Slippery Rock, and Charlene Twentier of Englewood, Ohio; and a brother, Floyd (Dorothy) Smith of Butler.She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles X. Gardner, who passed away on July 15, 2009, a brother, Gary Smith, and a sister, Helen Thompson.GARDNER - Visitation for Audrey Jean Gardner, who died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at noon Saturday at the Grove City Church of the Nazarene, 520 N. Center St., Grove City.Private interment will be in the West Sunbury Union Cemetery.Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.Contributions may be made to the Grove City Church of the Nazarene.Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close