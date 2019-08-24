Audrey Lee McLaughlin, 74, of Butler passed away on Fridayat Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born Nov. 11, 1944, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Gerald and Cleo Henry Huselton.
Audrey, along with her husband, Bill, formerly owned and operated Brose's Superette in Butler.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Audrey is survived by her husband, William E. "Bill' McLaughlin, whom she married Oct. 8, 1960; three children, William McLaughlin Jr. and his wife, Robin, of Mentor, Ohio, James McLaughlin and his life partner, Shelly Burkhart, of Butler, and Kelly McLaughlin Lipscomb and her husband, Jeff, of Butler; one brother, Gerald Thomas Huselton of Butler; and one sister, Deborah Jean Bender and her husband, Donald, of Butler.
Also surviving are four grandchildren, Kate Bonilla and her husband, Ruben, of Indianapolis, Ind., Autumn Schlafhauser and her husband, John, of Butler, Jakob Kunkle of Butler, and Brody Kunkleof Butler; and three great-grandchildren, Kendall and Hannah Schlafhauser, and Javier Bonilla.
Audrey was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
MCLAUGHLIN - There will be no visitation for Audrey Lee McLaughlin, who died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.
Published in Butler Eagle from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019