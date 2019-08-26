Audrey M. Mathews, 90, of Middlesex Township passed away peacefully Saturday at home surrounded by her family.
Born March 4, 1929, in Butler County, she was a daughter of the late John and Magdalena George Grindel.
She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph G. Mathews.
Audrey was the loving mother of Eileen (Roy) Arensberg, Joan (Thomas) Dilts, Marilyn (Gerald) Diesel, Judith (Michael) Lapic, Joseph (Mindy) Mathews, Michel (Timothy) Kuntz, Sandra (Daniel) Erickson, Karen (Martin) Mangan, Mary (John) Soltis, Phillip (Candace) Mathews and Brenda (Anthony) Grenci; sister of Louis "Pete" Grindel and Lillian Davis; dear grandmother of 28 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.
Audrey spent her life raising her family and taking care of her children, grandchildren, and countless children of neighbors and friends. There was no other place she wanted to be than at home caring for family.
MATHEWS - Family of Audrey M. Mathews, who died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, will welcome friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Schellhaas Funeral Home, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Holy Sepulcher Catholic Church.
Interment will follow in Allegheny County Memorial Park.
Family suggests donations to Holy Sepulcher Church, 1304 E. Cruikshank Road, Butler, PA 16002.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 26, 2019