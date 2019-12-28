Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Audrey Maureen Moore (Graham) passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the age of 79.

She was born on Oct. 7, 1940, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Regis Joseph Graham and Florence Marie (Franz) Graham.

She was the beloved wife of John Allen Moore, whom she married on July 1, 1961.

She was a member of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church.

Audrey enjoyed many activities, including collecting antiques, traveling, sewing and "hooking," and she was a wonderful artist and photographer.

She loved gathering with family and friends and was also fond of taking nature walks, spending time in her sunroom reading books and watching the various wildlife that wandered through her backyard.

She had a flair for fashion and will be remembered for being beautiful and stylish. She was a fantastic cook and her Sunday spaghetti dinners were a family favorite.

She will be remembered for being a kind and generous soul, quick to laugh, and had an adventurous spirit (including trying paddleboarding and kayaking), and was a dear friend to the Amish community.

She was an active volunteer for various community organizations, including being a life member of the Bantam Marine Corps League.

She is survived by her sister, Cheryl Hartle (husband Ken); her three children, Troy J. Moore and his wife, Eileen, Maria A. Blose and her husband, Paul, and Jamie M. Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was the proud grandmother of five grandchildren, Jonathan Blose, Taylor Blose and his wife, Amber, Adam Blose, Mikayla Moore and Marlee Moore; and two great-grandchildren, Josie Blose and Nolan Blose.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, the Rev. Kenneth Graham, Mary Kile and Janet Black.

MOORE - A Mass of Christian burial for Audrey Maureen Moore (Graham), who died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, 127 Franklin St., Butler.

The Bantam Marine Corps League will hold an honors ceremony immediately following the Mass.

All are invited to a luncheon following the services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geibel Funeral Home, Butler.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the one of the following organizations: the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, Succop Nature Park, Butler, or the Midwife Center for Birth and Women's Health, Pittsburgh, Pa., or the Hope Haven Farm Sanctuary, Sewickley, Pa.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



