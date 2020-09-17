Audrey Rust of Kittery, Maine, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, after a lifelong illness.
She born on April 15, 1929, in Slippery Rock. She was the daughter of Walker and Elizabeth Dickson.
Audrey graduated from Slippery Rock High School in 1946.
In 1950, she married the love of her life, Walter Rust Jr. They had 70 great years together.
Audrey loved spending her time with family as well as crafting, music and singing. She sang in many church choirs over her many years, and while residing in Florida, she sang with the Nova Singers of Southeastern University.
Audrey was very proud of her Scottish ancestry.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two sons, Joe and his wife, Kathy, and Mike and his wife, Maryann; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
RUST - A service for Audrey Rust, who died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, will be announced later.
Care for the Rust family has been entrusted to J.S. Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, Kittery, Maine.
In lieu of flowers, please feel encouraged to make a charitable donation in Audrey's name to a charity of your choosing.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com
.