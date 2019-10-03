Audrey Ruth Wilson, 95, of Grove City, formerly of Butler, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Orchard Manor in Grove City.
She was born July 20, 1924, in Butler Township, and was the daughter of the late William G. and Eva (Freehling) Zier.
She had been a member of North Main Street Church of God, and in earlier years had worked at AT&T and Bell Telephone in Butler.
Surviving are her daughter, Kay Young of East Butler; her four sons, Blaine P. (Bonnie) Wilson Jr. of Chicora, William G. (Enid) Wilson of Butler, Mark E. (Roseann) Wilson of Coffeyville, Kan., and Jeffrey L. (Jacki) Wilson of Emlenton; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Blaine Porter Wilson Sr., who died Nov. 12, 2004; two sisters; and her son-in-law.
WILSON - A private visitation and service for Audrey Ruth Wilson, who died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, were held Wednesday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
Private interment was held in Butler County Memorial Park.
For more information, go to www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 3, 2019