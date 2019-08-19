Ava Mae Otterman, age 13 days, of Butler passed away Thursday in the comfort of her home.
Born Aug. 2, 2019, she was the daughter of Marvin Luther Otterman and Ashley Marie Shankle.
In addition to her parents, Ava is survived by her maternal grandparents, Butch and Christine Bagley of Butler; her paternal grandfather, Roy Otterman of Snow Shoe, Pa; her maternal great-grandmother, Susan Hamilton of Butler; her maternal great-grandparents, MaryLee and Melvin Bagley Jr. of Pittsburgh; two uncles, Mark Shankle Jr. of DuBois and Shawn Shankle of St. Marys; two aunts, Abby Bagley of Butler and Sara Shankle of St. Marys; and numerous great-aunts and great-uncles.
OTTERMAN - Friends of Ava Mae Otterman, who died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to St. Jude Children''s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Children''s Hospital of Pittsburgh, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 19, 2019