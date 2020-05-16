Avanell Jean Pollock, 81, of Parker passed away late Thursday evening, May 14, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot following a period of declining health.
Born in Porter Township, Clarion County, on Oct. 27, 1938, she was the daughter of late Arthur Glenn and Bernice Pence Henry.
She was married to William Daryl Pollock on June 18, 1966, and he survives.
Avanell graduated from Redbank Valley High School and Clarion State Teachers College (now University). She then taught elementary education at the Fairview-Township Karns City School District. From 1960 to 1967, she taught fourth and fifth grades in both the former Bruin school and later at the Chicora building.
She was a member of Faith Community Church at Bruin where she was a Sunday school teacher and also served on the board of trustees.
Avanell served Parker Township as an auditor for 33 years, as well as being a Girl Scout leader at Bruin for many years.
In addition to husband, she is survived by the following children, Daryla (Greg) Shreckengost of Kittanning, Melanie (Mark) Claypoole of Ford City, Karen Pollock of Parker and Jennifer Pollock of Elizabethtown, Pa.; grandchildren Kodie (Courtney) Claypoole of Kittanning, Ciara (Tim) Irons of New Bethlehem and Amber (Andrew) Danielson of Strattenville; and two great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Evelyn Irons.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Rudell and Royd Henry.
POLLOCK - Per guidelines by the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health, family visitation for Avanell Jean Pollock, who died Thursday, May 14, 2020, will be Sunday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 Wayne Ave., Parker, with graveside funeral service at 1 p.m. Monday at Leatherwood Pres. Cemetery in Porter Township, Clarion County, with burial to follow service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her honor may be made to the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.
To view/send condolences and sympathy cards, visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from May 16 to May 17, 2020.