B. Richard Ward, 89, of Hilliards, near Eau Claire, entered eternal rest early Sunday morning at his residence surrounded by his family following a valiant battle with mesothelioma.
Born Oct. 29, 1930, in Lynn, Mass., he was the son of the late Bernard and Mabel Payne Ward.
A very dedicated Christian gentleman since his teenage years, he attended the East Unity Church in Cherry Valley, Pa.
Mr. Ward earned certification from the Philadelphia Bible Institute and then pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree from Grace College in Winona Lake, Ind.
He spent over 30 years in education, teaching in both public and private schools.
He loved traveling to Western parts of the country, where he could spend time hiking and working in photography. He also had a great love of enjoying music.
Mr. Ward married the former Patricia Stalker in 1960 at Bethel United Methodist Church in Eau Claire, and she survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter and her husband, Christina and Randy Huffman of Longmont, Colo.; and a nephew, Richard Ward, and his family of New Hampshire.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Ward.
WARD - A memorial service for B. Richard Ward, who died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, will be announced and will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being assisted by Buzard Funeral Home of Eau Claire.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 24, 2019