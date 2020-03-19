Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara A. Anthony. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-7500 Send Flowers Obituary



Barbara was born July 9, 1946, in Fairview, Butler County. She was the daughter of the late Clifford L. and Ella Jean Mackey Adams.

She had attended Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Chicora.

Mrs. Anthony was a homemaker. She enjoyed working with plastic canvas, reading, crossword puzzles, and most especially, the company of her "grandkids."

She was a graduate of Fairview Township-Karns City High School.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry L. Anthony Sr., who died Aug. 3, 2000.

Surviving are three children, Tammy L. Blair of Statesville, N.C., Clifford W. Anthony and his wife, Jessica, of Chicora, and Jerry L. Anthony Jr. and his wife, Melissa, of Butler; seven grandchildren, Ashley, Kayla, Jimmy, Clifford, Eric, Savannah and Anthony; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Frank Adams and his wife, Diane, of Karns City, as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy McCarl.

ANTHONY - Funeral arrangements for Barbara A. Anthony, who died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, are private and are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.

To help defray funeral expenses, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home at P.O. Box 262, Chicora, PA 16025.

To leave a condolence or donate online, please visit



Barbara A. Anthony, 73, of Chicora passed away unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon, March 18, 2020, at her residence.Barbara was born July 9, 1946, in Fairview, Butler County. She was the daughter of the late Clifford L. and Ella Jean Mackey Adams.She had attended Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Chicora.Mrs. Anthony was a homemaker. She enjoyed working with plastic canvas, reading, crossword puzzles, and most especially, the company of her "grandkids."She was a graduate of Fairview Township-Karns City High School.She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry L. Anthony Sr., who died Aug. 3, 2000.Surviving are three children, Tammy L. Blair of Statesville, N.C., Clifford W. Anthony and his wife, Jessica, of Chicora, and Jerry L. Anthony Jr. and his wife, Melissa, of Butler; seven grandchildren, Ashley, Kayla, Jimmy, Clifford, Eric, Savannah and Anthony; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Frank Adams and his wife, Diane, of Karns City, as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy McCarl.ANTHONY - Funeral arrangements for Barbara A. Anthony, who died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, are private and are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.To help defray funeral expenses, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home at P.O. Box 262, Chicora, PA 16025.To leave a condolence or donate online, please visit www.hilefh.com Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close