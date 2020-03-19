Barbara A. Anthony, 73, of Chicora passed away unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon, March 18, 2020, at her residence.
Barbara was born July 9, 1946, in Fairview, Butler County. She was the daughter of the late Clifford L. and Ella Jean Mackey Adams.
She had attended Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Chicora.
Mrs. Anthony was a homemaker. She enjoyed working with plastic canvas, reading, crossword puzzles, and most especially, the company of her "grandkids."
She was a graduate of Fairview Township-Karns City High School.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry L. Anthony Sr., who died Aug. 3, 2000.
Surviving are three children, Tammy L. Blair of Statesville, N.C., Clifford W. Anthony and his wife, Jessica, of Chicora, and Jerry L. Anthony Jr. and his wife, Melissa, of Butler; seven grandchildren, Ashley, Kayla, Jimmy, Clifford, Eric, Savannah and Anthony; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Frank Adams and his wife, Diane, of Karns City, as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy McCarl.
ANTHONY - Funeral arrangements for Barbara A. Anthony, who died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, are private and are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.
To help defray funeral expenses, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home at P.O. Box 262, Chicora, PA 16025.
To leave a condolence or donate online, please visit www.hilefh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 19, 2020