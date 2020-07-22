Barbara A. Moore, 90, of Zelienople, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, while under the care of Passavant Retirement Community, where she was a resident.
Born March 29, 1930, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Carl W. Huch and Laura Porter Huch.
Barbara was a member of the Red Hat Society and volunteered at the Historic Harmony Museum, the library at Passavant Retirement Community, and as a Compassionate Friend.
Above all, she was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Jeff Moore of Cranberry Township; her daughters, Rebecca Linn and her husband, Mark, of Nederland, Colo., and Carole Kalmbach and her husband, Keith, of Harmony; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her sisters, Nancy Forsythe and Elaine Eckstein; many nieces and nephews; and her cherished friends, Catherine Thornberry and Ed Barth.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Moore; her daughters, Rachel Ann Freund and Sherron "Sherry" Floyd; a grandson, Clayton Floyd; and her brother, Carl W. Huch Jr.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Passavant Retirement Community, for their loving care and compassion.
MOORE - Due to public health concerns, services for Barbara A. Moore, who died Monday, July 20, 2020, will be held privately by her family.
She will be laid to rest at Allegheny County Memorial Park in Allison Park.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Barbara's honor to the Harmony Historical Society, P.O. Box 524, Harmony, PA 16037.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.